MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United could be without forwards Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial for at least two weeks.
In the 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday, Lingard was substituted just before halftime with a hamstring injury. Martial’s groin problem saw him withdrawn before the start of the second half.
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the players will be “out for two to three weeks, looking at it now.”
It is a setback for United, which plays Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday before hosting Liverpool on Feb. 24.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Washington football 2019 signing day superlatives: Who's the biggest get? The biggest sleeper?
- The Pac-12's optics get even worse following report on conference's TV network | Matt Calkins
- There’s no challenge too great for Teresa Buchholz — a Seattle U dancer born without arms. Just don’t call her inspiring. WATCH
- Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin are an elite duo, but the Seahawks could look to add a third receiver | 2019 position analysis
- The Pac-12 Networks are struggling worse than you imagine
The injuries could see Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku get more playing time. Teenage attackers Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes could also be in the frame.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports