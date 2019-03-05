PARIS (AP) — Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez faces up to six weeks out with a right knee injury.
The 30-year-old Sanchez was forced off during United’s 3-2 victory against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.
United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says “it was a bad knee injury so if it’s four weeks or six, hopefully he’ll recover quickly.”
Solskjaer was speaking ahead of the Champions League game at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday when United will be looking to overturn a 2-0 deficit to reach the quarterfinals.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Former Huskies Taylor Rapp, Byron Murphy made a weighty statement at NFL combine
- Washington lands three-star quarterback recruit Ethan Garbers
- UW's Ben Burr-Kirven shines at NFL combine, and Seahawks like what they see among speedy DL
- Bay Area blunder drops Huskies out of AP rankings and puts them on NCAA tourney bubble
- UW's Jake Browning shows off arm at NFL combine while WSU's Gardner Minshew gives 'all I've got'
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports