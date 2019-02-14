LONDON (AP) — The firing of Jose Mourinho cost Manchester United $25 million.
In its latest financial results, published Thursday, United lists 19.6 million pounds ($25 million) in exceptional items relating to the cost of dismissing Mourinho and six members of his coaching staff.
Mourinho was fired in December after two and a half years with the team sixth in the Premier League.
United hired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim manager until the end of the season. The former United striker has lifted the team back into fourth place, a Champions League qualification spot.
Most Read Sports Stories
- The Pac-12 Networks are struggling worse than you imagine
- In the final year of his Mariners contract, Felix Hernandez acknowledges his baseball mortality
- Why Bellevue's Drew Fowler turned down multiple Pac-12 scholarship offers to walk on at Washington
- It might hurt the Seahawks, but nobody can question Kam Chancellor's right to his money | Matt Calkins
- Husky hoops mailbag: Can multiple Pac-12 teams make the dance? Will Jaylen Nowell return to UW?
United reported record revenue for the second quarter of the financial year of 208.6 million pounds. The club is forecasting annual revenue to be between 615 million and 630 million pounds.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports