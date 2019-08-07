LONDON (AP) — A pair of right backs switched between the English and Italian champions as Manchester City signed João Cancelo from Juventus and Danilo went in the other direction.

Juventus said Wednesday it will receive 65 million euros ($73 million) over three years from City for Cancelo, and pay 37 million euros across the same period for Danilo.

Juventus expects to make 28.6 million euros as a result of the deals.

The summer transfer window closes for English Premier League clubs on Thursday afternoon.

Ahead of deadline day, Watford signed Danny Welbeck on a free transfer on Wednesday. The striker has been without a club following his release from Arsenal at the end of last season. The 28-year-old Welbeck has played 42 times before England but has seen his career troubled by injuries.

