MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 and stay within nine points of English Premier League leader Liverpool on Saturday.

All the goals in an end-to-end contest at Etihad Stadium came in the first half as City responded to N’Golo Kante’s 21st-minute strike with goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.

Raheem Sterling thought he added a third for the defending champions but his injury-time strike was ruled out for offside in a very tight VAR call.

Sergio Aguero hit the crossbar before halftime but the game ended with concern for City’s record scorer after he hobbled off 13 minutes from time.

Chelsea was a constant threat and limited City to 47% possession, according to official statistic supplier Opta. Opta said that was the lowest possession percentage recorded by a side managed by Pep Guardiola in any of his 381 top-flight matches in charge.

Chelsea was leapfrogged in the table by City, which moved into third place.

