MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League as a group winner with a game to spare on Tuesday despite only drawing 1-1 at home to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Ilkay Gundogan’s 56th-minute goal for City was canceled out 13 minutes later by Manor Solomon at Etihad Stadium.

However, a draw was all City needed to advance from Group C. And with Dinamo Zagreb losing 2-0 to Atalanta, Pep Guardiola’s side is guaranteed to finish in first place, potentially giving City an easier draw in the last 16.

City, which is in the knockout stage for the seventh straight season, can now rest players for its final match in the group, in Zagreb on Dec. 11.

Shakhtar is in second place and will secure qualification if it beats Atalanta at home on the same night.

