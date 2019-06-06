LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Manchester City has asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport to block UEFA’s pursuit of a Champions League ban for violating spending regulations.

CAS says the Premier League champions have filed an appeal against UEFA’s decision to send the Financial Fair Play case to its panel of judges for a sanction to be imposed.

CAS offered no further details but The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that City is challenging the legitimacy and haste of the investigation.

The UEFA investigation was sparked by leaks of City’s internal correspondence and documents to German outlet Der Spiegel.

The leaks implied City deceived UEFA for several years, including by hiding that revenue from potentially overvalued commercial deals came from the club’s owners in Abu Dhabi to curb losses. City hasn’t disputed the authenticity of the documents.

