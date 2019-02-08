MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has created confusion over his whereabouts by claiming he was in Hong Kong.

Currently sidelined with a knee injury, Mendy posted a video on Instagram in which he tagged himself as being at Hong Kong International Airport.

Mendy had been in Barcelona on Thursday for assessment on his left knee following surgery in November.

Asked why Mendy was in Hong Kong, City manager Pep Guardiola said Friday: “Wow. I didn’t know it. (Expletive), he’s a lucky guy. He said he was going for one day to Paris, but Hong Kong — that’s far away. I don’t know. I have to install Instagram. Really I don’t know. Yesterday he was in Barcelona.”

Mendy responded to reporting of Guardiola’s quote by tweeting : “It was just joking with my uber driver I dont want no problems Pep.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports