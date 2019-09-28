LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Manchester City needed second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling to earn a 3-1 win over Everton and stay five points behind leader Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mahrez curled home a free kick in the 71st minute to give City the lead for the second time at Goodison Park, just as Everton looked like taking points off the champions.

Sterling then powered in a close-range shot off the crossbar to clinch victory for the visitors in the 84th.

Gabriel Jesus, picked to start ahead of Sergio Aguero, had put City ahead in the 24th with a diving header from a curling cross from Kevin De Bruyne, who now has eight assists for the season.

Everton equalized in the 33rd when Dominic Calvert-Lewin applied the finishing touch on the goal line even though Seamus Coleman’s chipped finish over City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes was going in anyway.

