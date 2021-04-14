DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Pep Guardiola shared an emotional moment with goalscorer Phil Foden as Manchester City ended its run of failure in the Champions League quarterfinals Wednesday, beating Borussia Dortmund 2-1 for a 4-2 aggregate win.

Guardiola reached the semifinals with City at the fifth attempt, matching the club’s best ever result under his predecessor Manuel Pellegrini in 2016. Guardiola said Tuesday he expected to be labeled “a failure” if Dortmund became the fourth club in a row to eliminate City in a Champions League quarterfinal.

Dortmund’s 17-year-old English midfielder Jude Bellingham put the German club on course for a comeback when he scored in the 15th minute after City defender Ruben Dias blocked Mahmoud Dahoud’s shot. That leveled the aggregate score 2-2, with Dortmund ahead on away goals.

But City laid siege to the Dortmund goal, with Kevin De Bruyne hitting the crossbar. Dortmund handed City the breakthrough early in the second half when Emre Can gave away a penalty by heading a cross onto his arm. Riyad Mahrez put City back in control when he blasted the spot kick into the top right, past stand-in goalkeeper Marwin Hitz.

Foden, who also scored in the first leg last week, made sure of the win in the 75th with a low shot past Hitz off a short corner routine. He ran straight to Guardiola to celebrate with a hug.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports