NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sandro Mamukelashvili had 24 points as Seton Hall got past Butler 68-60 on Saturday.

Jared Rhoden had 19 points and seven rebounds for Seton Hall (8-4, 5-1 Big East Conference). Shavar Reynolds, Jr. added 10 points. Tyrese Samuel had three blocks.

Myles Tate had 22 points for the Bulldogs (2-5, 1-3). Chuck Harris added 11 points. Jair Bolden had 10 points.

___

___

