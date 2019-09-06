Donyell Malen scored on his debut to lift the Netherlands to 4-2 over old rival Germany that brought it closer to qualifying for the European Championship on Friday.

Thanks to an early Serge Gnabry goal, Germany led until the 59th minute before defensive blunders handed the Netherlands two goals. Germany leveled with a penalty from Toni Kroos but Malen scored in the 79th and Georginio Wijnaldum added another in stoppage time in the Group C game.

It was the fourth time Germany and the Netherlands met in 11 months.

Elsewhere, World Cup finalist Croatia recovered from a recent slump to hammer Slovakia 4-0 and close in on a qualification spot in Group E.

Belgium swept aside San Marino 4-0 as it marches toward qualification in Group I.

Slovenia beat Group G leader Poland 2-0 to spoil the Poles’ spotless winning record in qualifying.

