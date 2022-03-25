DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice to set the single-season franchise goal record for a defenseman and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Friday night.

Makar’s goal on a wrist shot in the third period was his 24th of the season, surpassing the mark Sandis Ozolinsh set in 1996-97.

Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists as part of a four-goal first period to set the early tone for the Avalanche. J.T. Compher, Mikko Rantanen and Kurtis MacDermid — on his 28th birthday — added goals for Colorado.

Pavel Francouz stopped 29 shots for the NHL-leading Avalanche, who are trying to capture their second straight Presidents’ Trophy for the best mark in the league.

James van Riemsdyk, Zack MacEwen and Max Willman scored for a Flyers team playing the second game of a back-to-back following a win in St. Louis. Carter Hart settled in after a rough start that included a shot banked in off his mask and another through his pads.

Trailing 5-1 in the second period, the Flyers scored twice to make things interesting before Makar’s second goal sealed the win. There was a late skirmish between Joel Farabee and Kadri that resulted in several blows before they fell to the ice.

MacDermid’s score in the second period was goal No. 54 by the team’s defense this season. That broke the franchise mark set in 1992-93 when the team was the Quebec Nordiques.

This was the sort of bounce-back effort the team was looking for after a rare home loss Wednesday against Vancouver.

“You’ve got to keep getting better, can’t be satisfied and complacent,” Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson said. “If you get comfortable, things can turn on you real quick.”

THIS & THAT

Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen was a scratch as he works through immigration issues. He was acquired in a trade-deadline deal with Montreal. … This was the Flyers’ first visit to Denver since Dec. 11, 2019. … Colorado beat the Flyers 7-5 on Dec. 6 in Philadelphia. … Rantanen has a career-best 32 goals this season.

THOMPSON UPDATE

Flyers center Nate Thompson (shoulder) has been cleared after being sidelined since late November.

“Great news for us,” interim head coach Mike Yeo said. “Definitely looking forward to getting him back.”

ROOMIES

Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano joked that he considered himself the cleaner roommate when he was teammates/housemates with Johnson at the University of Michigan.

No arguments from Johnson, either, only a caveat: “I definitely wasn’t messy,” he cracked.

Cogliano said it’s nice catching up with Johnson since his arrival in Colorado at the trade deadline.

“Rekindle our time in Michigan together,” said Cogliano, who had an assist Friday. “Get to know him better now that we’ve grown up.”

UP NEXT

Flyers: At Nashville on Sunday.

Avalanche: Begin a two-game trip Sunday in Minnesota.

