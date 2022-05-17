PGA OF AMERICA

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Course: Southern Hills CC. Yardage: 7,556. Par: 70.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (ESPN+), 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS).

Prize money: TBA ($12 million in 2021). Winner’s share: TBA ($2.16 million in 2021).

Defending champion: Phil Mickelson.

Last PGA champion at Southern Hills: Tiger Woods in 2007.

Last year: Mickelson won at Kiawah Island by two shots over Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka. At age 50, he became the oldest winner in major championship history.

Notes: Phil Mickelson withdrew, extending his hiatus from golf stemming from his disparaging comments involving the Saudi-funded rival league. In the last 75 years, Tiger Woods (2008) and Ben Hogan (1949) are the only other PGA champions who did not defend. … Jordan Spieth goes after the final leg of the career Grand Slam. He got the third leg in 2017 in the British Open at Royal Birkdale. … This is the fifth time Southern Hills has hosted the PGA Championship, the most of any course. It’s the seventh PGA in Oklahoma. … Woods won the PGA at Southern Hills in 2007 by two shots over Woody Austin. … The course went through a restoration project by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner. Among other things, the edges of the greens now funnel shots down shaved slopes. … Vijay Singh is playing for the seventh time at Southern Hills, including the two previous PGAs, two Tour Championships, a U.S. Open and the Senior PGA. … Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay are among nine players in the field who played Southern Hills in the 2009 U.S. Amateur.

Next year: Oak Hill CC.

Online: https://www.pgachampionship.com/

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

ADVENTHEALTH CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Kansas City, Missouri.

Course: Blue Hills CC. Yardage: 7,364. Par: 72.

Television: None.

Prize money: $750,000. Winner’s share: $135,000.

Previous winner: New tournament.

Points leader: Carl Yuan.

Last week: Anders Albertson won the Visit Knoxville Open.

Next week: NV5 Invitational.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html

___

PGA TOUR

Last week: K.H. Lee won the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Next week: Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Minjee Lee won the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Next week: Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play.

Race to CME Globe leader: Minjee Lee.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last week: Sam Horsfield won the Soudal Open.

Next week: KLM Open.

DP World Tour points leader: Viktor Hovland.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Steve Stricker won the Regions Tradition.

Next week: Senior PGA Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steven Alker.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

OTHER TOURS

Epson Tour: IOA Golf Classic, Alaqua CC, Longwood, Florida. Defending champion: Allison Emrey. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Challenge Tour: Challenge de España, Iberostar Real GC, Cadiz, Spain. Previous winner: Santiago Tarrio. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Advertising

Ladies European Tour: Jabra Ladies Open, Evian Resort GC, Evian-les-Bains, France. Defending champion: Pia Babnik. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Sunshine Tour: FBC Zim Open, Royal Harare GC, Harare, Zimbabwe. Previous winner: Bryce Easton (2018). Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Bridgestone Ladies Open, Sodegaura CC, Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Mone Inami. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Doosan Match Play Championship, Ladena GC, Gangwon, South Korea. Defending champion: Min Ji Park. Online: https://www.klpga.co.kr/

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports