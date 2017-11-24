The challenge gets much tougher Saturday as the Huskies face No. 2 Texas (4-0) at 1:15 p.m.
Mai-Loni Henson had 17 points and nine rebounds, leading the Washington women’s basketball team to a 67-64 victory over Creighton on Friday in the South Point Shootout in Las Vegas.
The Huskies (2-2) took a 12-point lead two minutes into the third quarter, their biggest advantage of the game, then held on for the win over the Bluejays (3-2).
The challenge gets much tougher Saturday as the Huskies face No. 2 Texas (4-0) at 1:15 p.m.
The Huskies shot just 36.9 percent from the floor (24 of 65), but Creighton was even worse, 35.3 percent (24 of 68).
Amber Melgoza added 14 points for Washington, and Hannah Johnson had 10.
