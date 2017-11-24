The challenge gets much tougher Saturday as the Huskies face No. 2 Texas (4-0) at 1:15 p.m.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

Mai-Loni Henson had 17 points and nine rebounds, leading the Washington women’s basketball team to a 67-64 victory over Creighton on Friday in the South Point Shootout in Las Vegas.

The Huskies (2-2) took a 12-point lead two minutes into the third quarter, their biggest advantage of the game, then held on for the win over the Bluejays (3-2).

The challenge gets much tougher Saturday as the Huskies face No. 2 Texas (4-0) at 1:15 p.m.

The Huskies shot just 36.9 percent from the floor (24 of 65), but Creighton was even worse, 35.3 percent (24 of 68).

Most Read Stories

Cyber Sale! Save 90% on digital access.

Amber Melgoza added 14 points for Washington, and Hannah Johnson had 10.

Seattle Times staff