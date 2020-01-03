HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had 44 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the Houston Rockets’ 118-108 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

On a “Flashback Friday” in which the Rockets wore retro ketchup-and-mustard uniforms from their back-to-back NBA title days in the mid-90s, Harden sported a white headband and cornrows.

Harden hit a deep step-back 3-pointer over Josh Richardson with 1:17 left in the game that put Houston up 10. On the next possession, he found Clint Capela with an alley-oop for a thunderous dunk.

Capela was a point shy of his career high in scoring with 30 points and 14 rebounds.

Ben Simmons led Philadelphia with 29 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists and four blocks, which matched a career high. Tobias Harris scored 24 points, and Joel Embiid added 20 points and 12 rebounds. The 76ers have lost four straight, their longest skid since dropping five in a row in Dec. 2017.

MAGIC 105, HEAT 85

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Terrence Ross scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Orlando shut down Miami in the fourth quarter.

Miami scored only six points in the fourth quarter, going 3 for 19 from the field. Jimmy Butler had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat.

Aaron Gordon had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, and Evan Fournier scored 15 points.

One day after holding the Toronto Raptors to 6-of-42 shooting from 3-point range in a victory in Miami, the Heat shot 7 for 37 from long range and 37.5% overall.

CELTICS 109, HAWKS 106

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 24 points and 10 rebounds and Boston Celtics overcome an 18-point, first-quarter deficit against Atlanta.

Marcus Smart started in place of the flu-ridden Kemba Walker and scored 15 points, adding nine assists and hitting a 3-pointer that gave Boston a four-point lead with 43 seconds left. Gordon Hayward scored 18 points, and Enes Kanter had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Trae Young scored 28 points with 10 assists for the Hawks. They beat Orlando on Monday to snap a 10-game losing streak.

TRAIL BLAZERS 122, WIZARDS 103

WASHINGTON (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 35 points and CJ McCollum added 24 in Portland’s victory over Washington.

Hassan Whiteside added 23 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks to help Portland snap a five-game losing streak.

Jordan McRae scored a season-high 35 points, for Washington. Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas was ejected less than 1 1/2 minutes into the game for making contact with an official. Thomas was tied up along the sideline by Portland’s Carmelo Anthony. As Thomas broke away from Anthony, he made contact with referee Marat Kogut, who stumbled into the crowd.

SUNS 120, KNICKS 112

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 38 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 29 and Phoenix rallied in the fourth quarter to beat New York.

Phoenix won for the third time in four games. Aron Baynes added 20 points and 12 rebounds, ande Deandre Ayton had 15 points and 13 boards.

Booker scored at least 30 points for the fifth straight game, the longest streak of his career and tying a franchise high. Oubre shot 11 of 16 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

Former Suns forward Marcus Morris scored 25 points for New York.