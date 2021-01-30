HONOLULU (AP) — Junior Madut scored a career-high 22 points to help Hawaii overcome a scoring drought of nearly-12 minutes to beat UC Irvine 62-61 in overtime on Saturday night and snap the Anteaters’ seven-game win streak.

UCI’s Dawson Baker made a jumper to open the scoring in OT but Madut answered with a 3-pointer and the Anteaters (9-5, 5-1 Big West), who went 0 for 8 from the field the rest of the way, trailed thereon.

Collin Welp had a season-high 20 points and nine rebounds for UCI and Brad Greene added 16 points and 11 boards.

Greene made a basket to give UC Irvine a 57-47 lead with 2:32 left in the second half but the Rainbow Warriors scored the next 10 points to force overtime. Justin Hemsley made a layup to trim Hawaii’s deficit to 57-55 about two minutes later. After an Anteaters turnover, Hemsley was called for an offensive foul but Madut stole the inbounds pass, was fouled and hit two free throws with 2.8 seconds left to force OT.

Justin Webster added 16 points for Hawaii (5-5, 3-5), which avenged a 53-51 loss to UCI a night earlier.

Webster hit a 3-pointer to give Hawaii a 26-20 lead with 6:55 left in the first half and the Rainbow Warriors didn’t score again until he made a jumper with 15:13 left in regulation. UC Irvine scored scored the first 16 points during a 21-2 run that gave the Anteaters a 13-point lead with 14:19 to play.

