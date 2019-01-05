MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has injured a muscle in his left leg, but coach Santiago Solari says it is “nothing to worry about.”
Bale hurt his lower left leg late in the first half on Thursday in the 2-2 draw at Villarreal. He played on until halftime when he was substituted.
The club did not give an estimated time it expects Bale to be out, but Solari says on Saturday they believe the injury is “a minor one and that it’s nothing to be worried about.”
Madrid is in fourth place in the Spanish league and trailing leader Barcelona by seven points. It hosts Real Sociedad on Sunday.
