BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Karim Benzema netted twice to extend his scoring streak as Real Madrid moved to second in the Spanish league with a 3-1 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Toni Kroos set up Benzema for both his early goals at Balaídos Stadium.

Kroos slipped a short pass through two defenders to leave Benzema alone to beat goalkeeper Iván Villar in the 20th. The Germany midfielder gave his French striker a second opportunity on the half-hour mark when he stole the ball from Renato Tapia near Celta’s goal.

Celta improved after its shaky start. Striker Santi Mina pulled one back with a header five minutes before halftime. Iago Aspas drew a save from Thibaut Courtois in the 62nd and the striker’s free kick hit the post with eight minutes to play.

Benzema crossed for Marco Asensio to complete the win on the last kick of the match.

Benzema has scored eight goals in a six-match scoring run over all competitions. He scored in Madrid’s 3-1 win over Atalanta on Tuesday to help lead Madrid into the Champions League quarterfinals. He got another brace last weekend to lead a 2-1 comeback victory over Elche.

“(Benzema) is the best,” Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. “If you like soccer, then watching Karim is something special. Karim makes the difference and he knows that his teammates are important.”

Madrid moved one point above Barcelona before it plays at Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Leader Atlético Madrid is three points ahead of Madrid before hosting Alavés on Sunday.

DRONE IN BILBAO

An airborne drone briefly disrupted Athletic Bilbao’s home match against Eibar when the device fell onto the field in the second half.

No one was hurt but play was briefly halted in the 68th minute for the referee to retrieve and remove the drone.

Kike García canceled out Yuri Berchiche’s half-volley for a 1-1 draw, salvaging a point for the relegation-threatened Eibar.

