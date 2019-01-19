MADRID (AP) — A long-range shot by Casemiro and a late goal by Luka Modric helped Real Madrid avoid another setback at home in the Spanish league, leading the team to a 2-0 victory against Sevilla on Saturday.

The win moved the side back into the top three for the first time since September and eased the pressure on coach Santiago Solari as Madrid continues to struggle with consistency.

The attack faltered again but Casemiro broke the deadlock at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium with a 78th-minute shot, and Modric sealed victory on a counter attack in stoppage time.

The win came on a cold and rainy afternoon and allowed Madrid to pass Sevilla in the standings and move within seven points of leader Barcelona, which hosts Leganes on Sunday. Solari’s men are within two points of second-place Atletico Madrid, which visits bottom club Huesca later on Saturday.

Sevilla, winless in four consecutive league matches, dropped three points behind Real Madrid after 20 matches.

