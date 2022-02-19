ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Antonio TJ Madlock registered 18 points and seven assists as South Carolina State got past Maryland-Eastern Shore 70-63 on Saturday.

Rahsaan Edwards had 17 points for South Carolina State (14-12, 6-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jemel Davis added 14 points. Edward Oliver-Hampton had nine rebounds.

Kevon Voyles had 15 points for the Hawks (8-13, 3-7). Chase Davis added 12 points. Da’Shawn Phillip had 11 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Hawks for the season. South Carolina State defeated Maryland Eastern Shore 69-60 on Jan. 22.

