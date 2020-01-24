BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Madelene Sagstrom birdied seven of the first nine holes and shot a 10-under 62 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio.

Sagstrom birdied the first two holes, parred the next two and made five straight birdies to make the turn in 7-under 29. The 27-year-old Swede added birdies on Nos. 11, 12 and 16, bogeyed the par-3 17th and closed with a birdie on the par-4 18th.

Sagstrom had a 10-under 134 total for a one-stroke lead over European Solheim Cup teammate Carlota Ciganda of Spain. Ciganda had a 66 in the first official event in Boca Raton since the 1989 Oldsmobile LPGA Classic.

Cydney Clanton, Nasa Hataoka and Jennifer Song each shot 64 to get to 8 under.

Sei Young Kim was 7 under after a 69, and Celine Boutier had a 67 to reach 6 under.

First-round leader Jessica Korda followed her opening 66 with a 73 to drop into a tie for eighth at 5 under.

Hometown player Jaye Marie Green also was 5 under, rebounding from an opening 73 with a 66.

Fellow Boca Raton player Morgan Pressel was 3 under after a 69.

Lexi Thompson, playing alongside Pressel and Gaby Lopez, also was 3 under after a 68.

Lopez, the Mexican player coming off a playoff victory Monday morning in the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, missed the cut with rounds of 78 and 73.