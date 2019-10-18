SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored 3:03 into overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche their sixth victory in seven games this season, 5-4 over the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

Playing after sustaining a leg injury Wednesday night in an overtime loss to Pittsburgh, MacKinnon beat Sergei Bobrovsky to the glove side.

Andre Burakovsky scored twice, Joonas Donskoi had a goal and two assists, Matt Nieto also scored and Philipp Grubauer stopped 40 shots for Colorado. Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice for Florida, Brett Connolly and Frank Vatrano added goals and Sergei Bobrovsky made 36 saves.

Connolly gave the Panthers a 4-3 lead with 5:55 left in the second, and Burakovsky tied it 16 seconds later when he banged in a rebound.

OILERS 2, RED WINGS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — James Neal and Ethan Bear scored, Mikko Koskinen made 25 saves and Edmonton beat Detroit to regain sole possession of the overall NHL lead.

Darnell Nurse had two assists to help the Oilers improve to 7-1-0. Mike Green scored for Detroit. Coming off a 5-1 loss at Calgary on Thursday night, the Red Wings have lost four in a row to drop to 3-5-0.

Neal opened the scoring eight minutes into the second period when a long rebound came out to him for his NHL-leading ninth goal of the season. He has already surpassed the seven goals he had last season with the Calgary Flames.

BLACKHAWKS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2, OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Toews scored 46 seconds into overtime, Robin Lehner made 37 saves and Chicago beat Columbus.

Toews drove to the net and knocked a rebound of Patrick Kane’s shot from the right circle past Elvis Merzlikins to give Chicago its second straight win. It was Toews’ first goal of the season.

Alex DeBrincat tied it at 2 with a power-play goal midway through the third period. Drake Caggiula also scored for Chicago, and Kane had with two assists. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored his third goal in four games and Markus Nutivaara connected early in the third for the Blue Jackets.

CAPITALS 5, RANGERS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson added three assists to his historic start, T.J. Oshie scored two power-play goals and Washington beat New York.

Carlson assisted on one of Oshie’s goals and scores by Nic Dowd and Michal Kempny in the Czech defenseman’s return from a hamstring injury. With 17 points, Carlson tied Edmonton captain Connor McDavid for most in the NHL, and he leads the league with 14 assists.

Garnet Hathaway also scored for Washington, and Braden Holtby stopped 26 shots.

Pavel Buchnevich and Artemi Panarin scored for New York. Henrik Lundqvist stopped Jakub Vrana on a penalty shot and made 29 saves

PENGUINS 4, STARS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and added an empty-netter to help Pittsburgh beat Dallas for its fifth straight victory.

Jared McCann and Patric Hornqvist also scored for Pittsburgh and Matt Murray made 22 saves.

Roope Hintz and John Klingberg scored for Dallas.

