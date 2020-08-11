LOS ANGELES (AP) — Manny Machado slugged a grand slam after two consecutive errors by the Dodgers in the third inning, Garrett Richards won for the first time in two years, and the San Diego Padres defeated Los Angeles 6-2 on Tuesday night.

The Padres have taken the first two games of the series after dropping two of three to the Dodgers last week in San Diego, and have won a season-best three in a row overall.

Richards (1-1) won his first game since July 4, 2018, shortly before having Tommy John surgery that delayed his readiness for the 2019 season. The right-hander allowed one run and six hits in six innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Machado’s 10th career slam came off Ross Stripling (3-1) not long after the Padres acquired his brother-in-law, first baseman Yonder Alonso from Atlanta. Alonso returns to San Diego, where he played from 2012-15 and Machado and Alonso’s sister make their offseason home.

Jurickson Profar hit a solo shot on Stripling’s second pitch leading off the fifth, extending San Diego’s lead to 6-1. The Padres’ 32 homers lead the majors.

Jake Cronenworth doubled leading off the third. Austin Hedges laid down a sacrifice bunt and Stripling’s throw was too high for 6-foot-5 Cody Bellinger at first, allowing Cronenworth to score on the pitcher’s error. Profar followed with a sacrifice bunt picked up by third baseman Justin Turner, whose throw pulled Bellinger off the bag. The Dodgers had committed four errors this season until two in a row in the inning.

Fernando Tatis Jr. singled to load the bases. Trent Grisham grounded into a fielder’s choice to third and Hedges was out at the plate. That set up Machado’s blast and gave the Padres a 5-1 lead.

The Dodgers’ offensive woes continued, best illustrated by Bellinger. He bounced into two double plays that ended innings. Then fouled a ball off his right foot and fell down in the sixth before a flyout to left. The current NL MVP was 5 for 36 at the plate in July and is 7 for 36 this month. His .176 average is the lowest in the starting lineup.

Turner scored on Chris Taylor’s RBI single with two outs in the second. The Dodgers didn’t score again until Austin Barnes’ RBI single with two outs in the ninth.

Stripling gave up six runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings of his first loss of the season. He struck out four and walked two.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: SS Corey Seager completed baseball activities for the second straight day. He’s been sidelined for nearly a week because of lower back discomfort. “It’s going to be a slow progression,” manager Dave Roberts said. The team is still considering putting him on the IL, but hasn’t made a decision yet.

BACK TO CALI

Alonso was on the Braves’ restricted list after not reporting to their alternate training site. He will report to the Padres’ alternate site at the University of San Diego. The Padres will send cash to the Braves to complete the deal.

1,000 HITS

Turner notched his 1,000th career base hit with a double off the wall in left leading off the second. He signaled to ask for the ball to be saved. He’s the first Dodger to reach that mark since Machado did so while with Los Angeles on Aug. 9, 2018. Turner is 16 RBI from reaching 500 for his career.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Zach Davies (2-1, 2.87 ERA) retired his first 13 batters against the Diamondbacks last week. He allowed three singles in 5 2/3 innings and struck out six.

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urías (1-0, 2.40) last started against the Padres in 2016, when he was 0-0 in two starts with a 2.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts.

