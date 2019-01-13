SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 18 points and No. 1 Notre Dame dominated from start to finish in a 78-48 victory over Wake Forest on Sunday.

Jessica Shepard had 16 points while Brianna Turner had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Fighting Irish (16-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who got a rare off-day from leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale. Ogunbowale, who had 30 points Thursday in Notre Dame’s 82-68 win over No. 2 Louisville, saw her 37-game double-digit scoring streak end. She scored just four points on 1-of-11 shooting from the field.

But roommate Mabrey hit 7 of 11 shots, including 4 of 7 3-pointers, and had seven rebounds and four assists. Shepard finished with six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Christina Morra scored 13 points and Ivana Raca had 12 for the Demon Deacons (9-7, 0-3).

Ogunbowale made two free throws with 54 seconds left in the first half. Notre Dame took a 37-15 halftime lead after starting on an 18-0 run, three points short of a pair of 21-0 first-half runs against Pittsburgh, which was held to 14 points by halftime of Notre Dame’s 100-44 victory on Jan. 3.

Notre Dame commanded the boards 30-16, forced 13 turnovers and held Wake Forest, which missed its first 11 shots, to 20 percent shooting (6 of 30). But the Irish had 10 miscues themselves and shot just 41 percent (14 of 34) in the first half, including 6 of 18 in the second quarter.

The Fighting Irish came out shooting 81.8 percent with eight assists on nine baskets as they increased the lead to 57-20 with 4:16 to go in the third quarter. Shepard, Mabrey and Turner all had six points in the spurt. The lead reached 40 points before Notre Dame finished the third quarter up 62-28.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons were playing their second straight game without 6-foot-1 guard Alex Sharp, their second leading scorer at 12.7 points per game. Sharp broke her right hand during practice in between the Deacons’ losses to Miami (72-57) and Boston College (65-64) and will miss four to six weeks. Sharp, who is from Melbourne, Australia, is one of five foreign players on the Wake Forest roster. The others are Ellen Hahne (Sweden), Raca (Serbia), Morra (Canada) and Elisa Penna (Italy).

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish have won 28 straight games against unranked teams after beating a top 10-opponent. But the Irish again had trouble handling the ball in the first half, committing 10 turnovers. Against Louisville, Notre Dame had 11 of its 18 turnovers in the first half.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: Plays at North Carolina on Thursday.

Notre Dame: Plays at Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25