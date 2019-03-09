ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Lyons had 25 points as Furman defeated Mercer 85-74 in the Southern Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Saturday night.

Andrew Brown had 14 points and eight rebounds for Furman (25-6). Matt Rafferty added 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Noah Gurley had 10 points.

Furman, the No. 3 seed, advances to meet No. 2 seed UNC-Greensboro in a semifinal-round game Sunday.

Furman posted a season-high 25 assists.

Jaylen Stowe had 16 points for the Bears (11-20). Ethan Stair added 13 points. Djordje Dimitrijevic had 13 points.

