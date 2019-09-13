PARIS (AP) — Lyon missed the chance to move top of the French league after being held to a 2-2 draw at Amiens on Friday.

Former Lyon players Christophe Jallet and Mathieu Bodmer scored for the home side, which took a seventh-minute lead when Jallet’s free kick looped over the wall and bounced in past Lyon’s bemused defenders and goalkeeper.

Lyon striker Moussa Dembélé volleyed the equalizer two minutes later and volleyed in again — this time off his knee from Bertrand Traoré’s right-wing cross — to put Lyon ahead in the 34th.

Two minutes into injury time, right back Jallet’s header fell to fellow veteran Bodmer inside the penalty area and he swiveled to score with a low shot inside the post.

Lyon is in sixth place with eight points, Amiens is 16th.

Lille climbed up to fourth spot, one point ahead of Lyon, after beating fifth-place Angers 2-1 at home.

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen netted the opening goal for Lille late in the first half to make it five goals in five games since joining.

Brazilian striker Luiz Araujo doubled the lead in the 53rd; sprinting down the right and finishing neatly into the bottom left corner after Angers lost the ball in midfield.

Striker Stéphane Bahoken pulled a late goal back for Angers.

On Saturday, Neymar is set to make his Paris Saint-Germain return at home to Strasbourg.

The 27-year-old forward, who scored for Brazil last week, sat out four league games as he tried to move back to Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

