PARIS (AP) — Lyon extended its unbeaten run to eight games and moved into the top three with a 1-0 win at Angers in the French league on Sunday.

The win moved Lyon provisionally into second place, but Lille needed only to draw at home to struggling Lorient later Sunday to reclaim second spot on goal difference.

A win would move Lille just two points behind league leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Striker Tino Kadewere continued his good recent form with Lyon’s only goal in the 77th minute.

Right back Leo Dubois got in behind the defense down the right and pulled the ball back to Kadewere, who chested it down and finished for his fourth goal of the season.

Angers almost equalized in the last minute when a cross wrong-footed goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, but defender Sinaly Diomandé cleared the ball off the line.

Montpellier moved level on 20 points with Lyon after a thrilling 4-3 home win against 19th-place Strasbourg with striker Andy Delort scoring two and creating the winner.

Montpellier led 2-0 inside 13 minutes through center half Pedro Mendes and Delort.

Strasbourg hit back with penalties from defender Kenny Lala and striker Habib Diallo, before Delort’s header made it 3-2 with just 30 minutes played. Ludovic Ajorque equalized again just before a thrilling first half ended.

Midway through the second half Delort’s header set up strike partner Gaetan Laborde for a volley, and the lively Ajorque almost made it 4-4 near the end when his effort was saved.

In other matches, it was: Nantes 1, Metz 1; Reims 0, Nimes 1; and Dijon 0, Lens 1.

Saturday’s game between Marseille and Nice was postponed after an outbreak of coronavirus cases in the Nice squad.

PSG lost 3-2 at Monaco on Friday night for a third defeat of the season, having led the match 2-0 thanks to a brace from star striker Kylian Mbappe against the club that sold him for 180 million euros ($213 million).

