BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Lyon beat Barcelona 4-1 to win its fourth consecutive Women’s Champions League title on Saturday.

Ada Hegerberg scored three times in the first half to lead the French squad, which also won its sixth Champions League crown since 2011.

Dzsenifer Marosan, also the captain of Germany, opened the scoring in the fifth minute, with local fans in Ferencvaros Stadion giving the Budapest-born midfielder a huge ovation.

But it was the ruthless Hegerberg who quickly put the match out of reach. The first female Ballon d’Or winner scored three goals in 17 minutes.

Only Barcelona substitute Asisat Oshoala was able to breach Lyon’s goal, scoring in the 89th minute on a three-on-three counterattack in a match otherwise easily dominated by the speedy Lyon.

