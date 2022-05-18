Minnesota Lynx (1-4, 1-1 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (4-1, 3-0 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces host the Minnesota Lynx.

Las Vegas finished 13-3 at home and 11-4 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Aces gave up 80.2 points per game while committing 14.3 fouls last season.

Minnesota went 22-10 overall and 10-5 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Lynx allowed opponents to score 78.7 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Lynx: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.