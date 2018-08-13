MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Lynx star Lindsay Whalen says she’ll retire at the end of the season.
Whalen has been balancing a new job as coach of the Minnesota Gophers with playing point for the Lynx. Her retirement will end a 15-year career that includes four championships with the Lynx, where the former Gopher star returned in 2010 after beginning her WNBA career in Connecticut.
WNBA President Lisa Borders says Whalen would be remembered “as one of the greatest players and winners” in the history of the league.
The gritty guard will finish her career as the Lynx leader in assists and fourth-leading scorer.
The 36-year-old Whalen is a two-time Olympic gold medalist. She led the Gophers to their only Final Four in 2004.