MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Lynx scoring leader Odyssey Sims was arrested this month on suspicion of drunken driving.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Sims was pulled over for speeding and an improper lane change upon exiting a stretch of interstate highway a few miles west of downtown Minneapolis about 1 a.m. on June 6. The state trooper observed signs of alcohol impairment, and Sims registered a .20 blood-alcohol content. That is more than twice the legal limit in Minnesota.

In a statement from the organization, the Lynx said they were aware of the incident and taking the matter “very seriously.” The Star Tribune reported that Sims has a court appearance scheduled for July 16 on two gross misdemeanor charges of third degree driving while impaired.

Sims scored 15 points for Minnesota in a game about 18 hours after the arrest. She was acquired in an offseason trade with Los Angeles.