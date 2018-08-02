BOSTON (AP) — The Yankees removed Sonny Gray from their starting rotation and replaced him with newly acquired Lance Lynn, and New York put pitcher J.A. Happ on the 10-day disabled list with hand, foot and mouth disease.
Lynn was acquired from Minnesota this week and pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Gray on Wednesday.
Happ won his Yankees debut last weekend and had been expected to pitch on Saturday against AL East-leading Boston. The Yankees recalled right-hander Luis Cessa from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Hand, foot and mouth disease is a contagious virus that usually affects young children.
New York also optioned infielder Tyler Wade to Triple-A Scranton on Thursday and recalled newly acquired infielder Luke Voit from Triple-A.
