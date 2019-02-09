SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jimbo Lull posted 16 points and nine rebounds as San Francisco topped Santa Clara 78-72 on Saturday night.
Charles Minlend had 14 points for San Francisco (18-6, 6-4 West Coast Conference). Frankie Ferrari added 14 points. Nate Renfro had 11 points and seven rebounds for the home team.
Josip Vrankic had 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Broncos (13-12, 5-6). Trey Wertz added 17 points. Guglielmo Caruso had 10 points.
Tahj Eaddy, who led the Broncos in scoring coming into the contest with 15.0 points per game, shot only 13 percent for the game (1 of 8).
San Francisco takes on Pepperdine at home on Thursday. Santa Clara plays Saint Mary’s at home on Thursday.
