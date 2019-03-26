MADRID (AP) — Spain coach Luis Enrique will not be with the squad for Tuesday’s European Championship qualifying match at Malta because of personal reasons.

The Spanish soccer federation did not provide any details, asking for “discretion and respect” for the coach’s privacy.

Assistant coach Robert Moreno will instead lead the team.

The 48-year-old Luis Enrique, a former Barcelona player and coach, took over the Spanish national team after last year’s World Cup.

Spain opened its qualifying campaign with a 2-1 win over Norway in Valencia.

