INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says “piercing” chest pains persuaded him to take a medical leave.
He is returning to the sideline Thursday night after missing nine games. The 40-year-old coach says he’s feeling much better. He has changed his diet and says the time off has given him new perspective.
Lue hasn’t coached since March 17, when he left a game at halftime in Chicago because of chest pains. Two days later, the team said he was taking a leave.
Lue says the best advice he received during his leave was from Steve Kerr. The Golden State coach stressed that Lue take his time and put his “health first.” Says Kerr: “We get so wrapped up in the game that we forget about real life.”
The Cavs went 8-1 under assistant Larry Drew while Lue was away.
More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball