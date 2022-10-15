Lucas Ciona scored three goals and had three assists as the Seattle Thunderbirds routed the host Everett Silvertips 11-3 Saturday night in Western Hockey League action at Angel of the Winds Arena.
Kyle Crnkovic had two goals and an assist for the T-birds. Jared Davidson and Reid Schaefer each had a goal and two assists.
Women’s soccer
• Seattle University drubbed UT Rio Grande Valley 5-0 at Championship Field. Four different Redhawks (8-3-2, 5-1-1 Western Athletic Conference) found the back of the net against UTRGV (2-10-3, 0-5-3), including a brace from Kaylee Coatney. U’i Kaaihue had a goal and an assist, and Jourdyn Curran and Hailee Rasmussen each had a goal. The Redhawks defense secured its eighth shutout of the season, with goalkeeper Jessica Berlin picking up her seventh clean sheet.
Men’s soccer
• Cameron Yriondo, Connor Tollan and Ed Weise scored goals as host Seattle Pacific (4-4-6, 3-1-3 GNAC) earned a 3-0 victory over Montana State Billings (3-7-2, 1-4-2).
Volleyball
• Host Alaska Fairbanks (15-8, 5-6 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) secured a 25-23, 25-22, 19-25, 19-25, 15-8 victory over Seattle Pacific. Ashley Antoniak and Erin Smith had 12 kills apiece for the Falcons (8-11, 6-5).
• Arianna Bilby had 14 kills but host Seattle University (4-10, 0-6 WAC) lost 25-20, 25-20, 25-19 to UT Arlington (12-7, 4-3).
Women’s swimming
• Host Washington State recorded four individual wins but dropped a 167-94 decision to No. 9 California. Emily Lundgren won the 100 and 200 breast, Noelle Harvey claimed the 200 back and Dori Hathazi won the 400 IM.
Women’s rowing
• Washington State’s second varsity four boat picked up a win in its flight to highlight a successful day of racing for the Cougars at the Head of the Spokane.
Washington State’s 2V4+, which consisted of Ella Greenslade, Cate Field, Laurita Nemeraviciute, Fiona Elliott and Anna Bledsoe, completed the 5-kilometer race in 19:15 to post the top time in the flight.
Washington State’s 1V8+ boat collected a second-place finish in the first flight, finishing in 17:06, just two seconds behind Gonzaga’s 1V8+ shell. WSU’s second varsity eight boat clocked in at 17:35 to finish fifth in the first flight.
The Cougars also had six pairs compete. The duo of Ilaria Macchi and Siena Snow finished third in 20:43.
Cross country
• Alaina Stone Boggs (20:37.7 for 6K) finished fourth and Caroline Jerotich (21:15.6) was 15th to help the Washington State women record a top-five team finish at the Weis-Crockett Invitational in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The Cougar women finished fifth and scored 250 points.
Brian Barsaiya (22:52.6) took 25th in the 8K to lead the Cougar men, who finished 12th with 349 team points.
