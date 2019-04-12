BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU officials say their first meeting with suspended basketball coach Will Wade has taken place but that there is not yet a resolution regarding Wade’s long-term status.

A written statement from the university says “it is unlikely LSU makes any decisions today regarding Coach Wade.”

Friday’s meeting included NCAA compliance officials and marked the first meaningful face-to-face communication between all parties since LSU suspended Wade for initially refusing to meet with administrators on March 8.

LSU was having one of the better seasons in program history under the 36-year-old Wade when he was suspended indefinitely. His punishment came on the heels of a Yahoo report about leaked excerpts of an FBI wiretap that captured Wade speaking with a person convicted funneling illegal payments to the families of college basketball recruits.

Wade did not coach LSU in the SEC or NCAA tournaments. The Tigers advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament and their 28 wins tied for second most in a single season in program history.

