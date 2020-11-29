BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU receiving leader Terrace Marshall Jr. has decided to opt out for the rest of this season, leaving the Tigers without their leading receiver on the week they’re scheduled to host No. 1 Alabama.

Marshall, a junior who will be eligible for next spring’s NFL draft, announced his decision Sunday in a social media post verified by LSU athletic officials.

“Since a kid, to play in the NFL and to retire my parents has been my No. 1 mission,” Marshall wrote. “After careful consideration, but with faith, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL draft.”

Marshall has caught 48 passes this season for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games.

His final catch came on LSU’s lone touchdown near the end of a 20-7 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday night. He had 10 catches for 134 yards against the Aggies.

While his departure will make LSU (3-4) less competitive this season, coach Ed Orgeron has already begun showing signs of accelerating the rebuilding process that essentially began when 14 players from the 2019 national championship team were selected in the 202 NFL draft.

LSU freshman tight end Arik Gilbert is second on the team in receiving and freshman receiver Kayshon Bouttee is fourth.

Marshall’s departure also is expected to create more opportunities for freshman receiver Koy Moore.

