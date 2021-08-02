BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU quarterback Myles Brennan, a fifth-year senior competing to regain the starting job he lost to injury a season ago, now needs surgery to repair what coach Ed Orgeron called a severe left arm injury.

Brennan’s “timeline is yet to be determined,” Orgeron said Monday. “Myles has done everything we have asked of him this summer and was in the fight to be the starting quarterback at LSU.”

Brennan’s injury to his non-throwing arm means sophomore Max Johnson, who went 2-0 as a starter late last season, will enter the start of fall camp Friday with the inside track to start LSU’s season opener Sept. 4 at UCLA.

Orgeron had said he wouldn’t announce a starter until the week of the UCLA game, but left little doubt it would be either Brennan or Johnson.

Johnson completed 58.7% of his passes for 1,069 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception last season. He played plenty in relief in a close loss at Texas A&M.

Johnson is more of a dual threat than Brennan, having gained 119 yards with two TDs rushing.

Brennan played in just LSU’s first three games in 2020, including much of his third game with the abdomen injury that forced him to miss the rest of the season.

As a first-time starter the season after Joe Burrow led the Tigers to a national title, Brennan completed 60.3% of his passes for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns with three interceptions.

