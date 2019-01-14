BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU All-America and Butkus Award-winning linebacker Devin White says he has decided to enter the 2019 NFL draft and forgo his remaining season of eligibility to play for the Tigers.

White, who made the announcement in a video released Monday on social media, is the third player from the 2018 Tigers to leave school early to turn pro, joining defensive back Greedy Williams and interior defensive lineman Ed Alexander.

White led LSU this season with 123 solo or assisted tackles, including 12 tackles for losses and three sacks. He also forced three fumbles and recovered two, and broke up six passes.

In his video, White, a Louisiana native, thanks LSU, coaches and fans for “sweet memories” and “unwavering support” that he will “cherish forever.”

White also offers special thanks to coach Ed Orgeron for treating like a son and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda for helping mold him into the Tigers’ first Butkus Award winner. He also says he intends to eventually complete the requirements needed to graduate.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25