BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Dylan Crews and Hayden Travinski each had three of LSU’s 19 hits and the Tigers beat Oregon State 13-7 on Monday for the Baton Rouge Regional championship.

LSU (46-15), the No. 5 overall seed, advances to the super-regional round for the 16th time in program history.

Travinski and Cade Beloso hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning and Crews added his 17th of the season in the sixth for a 7-2 lead. Crews was 8 of 13 with two home runs, four RBIs and five runs scored in the regional.

Tommy White reached 93 RBIs on the season with a two-run single in the seventh for a 10-4 lead.

The first hit for Oregon State (41-20) came in the fourth inning on Gavin Turley’s home run to pull within 4-1 and Brady Kasper added a home run in the sixth. Turley also had an inside-the-park homer in the ninth to extend Oregon State’s single-season record to 89.

___

