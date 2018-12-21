BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tremont Waters had 20 points and seven assists, and LSU ended No. 24 Furman’s dream start to the season with a 75-57 victory on Friday night.

Waters, who came off the bench for the second straight game, scored eight points over the final six minutes as LSU closed out the game with a 14-4 run.

Skylar Mays scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Kavell Bigby-Williams had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Naz Reid had nine points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (9-3).

Andrew Brown scored 15 points to lead the Paladins (12-1), whose season-opening run included road wins over defending national champion Villanova and Loyola-Chicago, which made the Final Four last season.

Jordan Lyons had 13 points and Alex Hunter had 12 for Furman. The Paladins made just 38 percent of their field-goal attempts (21 of 56) and were out-rebounded 40-22.

LSU took control of the game in the first four minutes of the second half, when they went on a 12-3 run to go ahead 43-30. Mays, Bigby-Williams and Reid combined for all 12 points. Furman got no closer than five points the rest of the game.

LSU committed 14 turnovers in the first half but still led 31-27 at the break. The Tigers shot 54 percent from the field (13 of 24) and held a 20-11 rebounding edge.

BIG PICTURE

Furman: The Paladins moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time thanks to their perfect 12-game run but couldn’t extend the streak in their first game against a Power Five opponent.

LSU: After losing to Top 25 teams Florida State and Houston earlier this season, the Tigers came away with an impressive victory.

UP NEXT

Furman: The Paladins play their last nonconference game of the season at East Tennessee State on Dec. 29.

LSU: The Tigers will complete their nonconference schedule with a home game against Louisiana-Monroe next Friday.

