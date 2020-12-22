CHICAGO (AP) — Baylor Hebb and Tom Welch scored 17 points apiece as Loyola of Chicago easily beat NAIA member St. Francis (IL) 92-55 on Tuesday.

Jacob Hutson added 15 points for the Ramblers (4-2) and Aher Uguak had 11.

Eric Ting had 16 points for the Fighting Saints.

