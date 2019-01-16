BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrew Kostecka scored 28 points and Loyola (MD) closed with a 9-0 run in overtime to beat Boston University 81-73 on Wednesday night.

Max Mahoney’s jump shot gave the Terriers their last lead at 73-72 with 3½ minutes to play before they missed their last five shot attempts. James Fives made all four of his free throws and Isaiah Hart made a 3-pointer and a pair of fouls shots in the final 96 seconds for the Greyhounds (6-12, 2-3 Patriot League).

KaVaughn Scott made 1 of 2 foul shots with 41 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 69-all. Mahoney turned it over with 22 seconds and Kostecka missed a jumper at the horn.

Hart and Chuck Champion scored 11 points apiece and Scott and Fives 10 each.

Mahoney finished with a career-high 31 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field and 9 of 10 from the foul line. Javante McCoy scored 13 and Jonas Harper 12 for Boston U (9-9, 2-3).