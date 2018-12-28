LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mattias Markusson scored 22 points to spark Loyola Marymount to a bounce-back, 77-59 win over UC Davis in its final non-conference game on Friday night.

The Lions took just their second loss of the season Saturday, falling 60-53 at UC Riverside. Their 12 nonconference win tops the 11-0 start in 1961-62.

LMU’s total against UC Riverside is a season low for a team that averages better than 71 points per game.

Markusson, a 7-foot 3 center from Stockholm, hit 8 of 10 from the field and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the line. James Batemon added 14 points and dished seven assists for LMU (12-2). The Lions collectively were 28 of 48 from the field (58.3 percent), including 5 of 14 from beyond the arc.

Siler Schneider scored 19 points for UC Davis (3-9), which shot 20 of 49 from the field, including 6 of 23 from distance.

The Lions open West Coast Conference play Thursday at Pepperdine. The Aggies face USC Sunday.