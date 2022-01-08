DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Foster Loyer had 19 points as Davidson won its 11th consecutive game, edging past Rhode Island 72-68 on Saturday.

Luka Brajkovic added 17 points for the Wildcats, while Hyunjung Lee chipped in 16.

Loyer made 11 of 12 foul shots. Brajkovic also had eight rebounds.

Michael Jones had 10 points for Davidson (12-2, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Makhel Mitchell had 19 points for the Rams (9-4, 0-1). Jeremy Sheppard added 17 points. Antwan Walker had 13 points and five assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com