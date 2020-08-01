LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Lowry had 33 points and 14 rebounds and the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors restarted their season by beating the slow-starting Los Angeles Lakers for the 11th straight time, 107-92 on Saturday night.

OG Anunoby scored 23 points for the Raptors, the second-place team in the Eastern Conference, who haven’t lost to Los Angeles since the 2014-2015 season.

Lowry had a strong second half to help turn back a surge by the Lakers, the Western Conference leaders who are 1-1 in the restart. The Lakers’ magic number for clinching the top seed in the West remains at one.

Lowry’s biggest shot was a 3-pointer from the right wing for a 97-86 lead with 3:01 to play.

LeBron James had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Anthony Davis had just 14 points after he scored 34 in a win against the Los Angeles Clippers in their first game back on Thursday night. Kyle Kuzma scored 16.

The Lakers shot only 35.4% from the field.

James hit consecutive 3-pointers for a 76-72 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Anunoby responded with consecutive 3s for a 78-76 lead. The Raptors continued to pull away and Anunoby made a layup for a 90-83 lead.

With James and Davis struggling, the Raptors jumped to a 13-0 lead behind Anunoby and Lowry before the Lakers got back into it behind their bench.

The Lakers’ reserves outscored the Raptors 13-2 in the first quarter and 31-6 in the first half to help Los Angeles to a 44-41 halftime lead. Kuzma had nine points and Alex Caruso seven.

James had seven points and Davis just one in the first half.

TIP-INS

Lakers: L.A. hasn’t beaten Toronto since winning 129-122 in overtime at Staples Center on Nov. 30, 2014.

Raptors: Toronto’s last regular-season game was March 9 at Utah, when it completed a five-game Western Conference road trip. … Due to travel restrictions in Canada, the Raptors reconvened on June 22 in Fort Myers, Florida, to prepare for the resumption of the season.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Play the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Raptors: Play the Miami Heat on Monday.