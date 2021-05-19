NEW YORK (AP) — Rebecca Lowe will be the daytime host for NBC’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

Lowe was previously a host for NBCSN’s Olympics coverage from Sochi in 2014 before anchoring the 2016 Rio and 2018 Pyeongchang games.

Lowe has been with NBC since 2013 and has been the host of the network’s coverage of England’s Premier League.

NBC is expected to announce its schedule in the next couple of weeks leading up to the opening ceremony on July 23. Mike Tirico will anchor primetime coverage for the second time.

NBC announced earlier this year that it would air the opening ceremony live.

