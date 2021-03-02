GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Louisville senior guard Dana Evans has repeated as Atlantic Coast Conference women’s player of the year, the fourth consecutive season a Cardinal has earned the honor.

Evans’ selection by the league’s 15 head coaches and Blue Ribbon Panel marks the program’s fifth in six seasons, following Asia Durr in 2018 and 2019 and Myisha Hines-Allen in 2016. Louisville also matched Duke (2000-05) for the longest streak in league history.

League coaches chose North Carolina State’s Wes Moore as coach of the year and Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld as freshman of the year. The Blue Ribbon Panel named Georgia Tech’s Nell Fortner as coach of the year and Syracuse center Kamilla Cardoso as the best freshman.

League coaches voted Georgia Tech senior forward Lorela Cubaj and Cardoso as co-defensive players of the year. N.C. State forward Jada Boyd and Syracuse guard/forward Emily Engstler shared sixth player of the year honors, while Georgia Tech junior guard Lotta-Maj Lahtinen was named most improved player.

Both groups’ All-ACC first teams included Evans; Cubaj; N.C. State’s Jakia Brown-Turner and Elissa Cunane; Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley and Aisha Sheppard; and Wake Forest’s Ivana Raca.

